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The Biggest Investing Mistake Most Indians Make | Let's Mint Money | Soumya Rajan X Neil Borate

What separates successful long-term investors from everyone else? In the final episode of Let's Mint Money, Neil Borate speaks with Soumya Rajan, Founder & CEO of Waterfield Advisors, about the principles that have guided some of India's wealthiest families through changing market cycles. Drawing on decades of experience in wealth management, Soumya explains why asset allocation matters more than stock picking, why every investor should think about global diversification, and why she remains optimistic about India's long-term growth story despite global uncertainty. Disclaimer: https://waterfieldadvisors.com/email-disclaimer BSE Application number: 47766 BSE Enlistment number: 1627 Presented in association with Waterfield Advisors, Let’s Mint Money is a candid conversation series where Neil Borate, explores the personal finance philosophies of India’s most accomplished corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, and family business visionaries. From money mistakes to legacy planning, each episode reveals the real stories behind wealth, risk, and values.

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Published12 Aug 2026, 08:58 PM IST
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The Biggest Investing Mistake Most Indians Make | Let's Mint Money | Soumya Rajan X Neil Borate
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