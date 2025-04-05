Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Apr 04 2025 15:58:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.45 -8.59%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.85 -6.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 246.25 -3.96%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,204.70 -3.52%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 682.25 -3.83%
Business News/ Videos / The Bizarre REALITY Of Trump’s Tariff Calculation For Countries | Are Trump’s Tariff Rates Made Up?

The Bizarre REALITY Of Trump’s Tariff Calculation For Countries | Are Trump’s Tariff Rates Made Up?

Updated: 05 Apr 2025, 10:04 AM IST Livemint

The Bizarre REALITY Of Trump’s Tariff Calculation For Countries | Are Trump’s Tariff Rates Made Up? The tariff rates that the White House accuses countries of imposing on US goods do not add up. The figures floated by Trump match with another ratio derived from trade data, which doesn't align with what tariffs actually mean. Here's how they were calculated! Watch for more! #donaldtrump #tariffs #howweretariffscaluclated #deepdive #mintdeepdive

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue