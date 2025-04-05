Hello User
The Bizarre REALITY Of Trump's Tariff Calculation For Countries | Are Trump's Tariff Rates Made Up?

The Bizarre REALITY Of Trump’s Tariff Calculation For Countries | Are Trump’s Tariff Rates Made Up?

Updated: 05 Apr 2025, 10:04 AM IST Livemint

The Bizarre REALITY Of Trump’s Tariff Calculation For Countries | Are Trump’s Tariff Rates Made Up? The tariff rates that the White House accuses countries of imposing on US goods do not add up. The figures floated by Trump match with another ratio derived from trade data, which doesn't align with what tariffs actually mean. Here's how they were calculated! Watch for more! #donaldtrump #tariffs #howweretariffscaluclated #deepdive #mintdeepdive