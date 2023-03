The Budget May Put India's Missing Middle in Ayushman Bharat | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 02 Mar 2023, 06:42 AM IST

The video explains how the budget will improve the... moreThe video explains how the budget will improve the lives of the 'missing middle' in India. The health insurance plan directed towards the 'missing middle' will provide them with medical coverage that will benefit them significantly.