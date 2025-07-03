Is India truly poised to lead the global startup race? In this episode of India for the World—a leadership podcast by Mint and BCG—host Ranjani Raghavan dives deep with Rajan Anandan, Managing Director at Peak XV, and Alpesh Shah, MD & Senior Partner at BCG, to unpack the big questions. Explore: India's twin-engine startup model (tech + manufacturing) The next wave of global-scale innovation from India How Indian founders are disrupting the US and global markets Key challenges, policy shifts, and bold strategies shaping the future If you're interested in India's startup ecosystem, venture capital, or global expansion strategies, this is a must-watch conversation. Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more insights on India's journey to becoming a global powerhouse.
