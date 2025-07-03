Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jul 03 2025 10:55:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.60 0.42%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 694.50 0.89%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 294.50 -0.12%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 812.00 -0.15%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 413.65 0.18%
Business News/ Videos / The Business of Startups: How India Plans to Lead Globally | Peak XV & BCG | India For The World

The Business of Startups: How India Plans to Lead Globally | Peak XV & BCG | India For The World

Updated: 03 Jul 2025, 10:42 AM IST Ranjani Raghavan

Is India truly poised to lead the global startup race? In this episode of India for the World—a leadership podcast by Mint and BCG—host Ranjani Raghavan dives deep with Rajan Anandan, Managing Director at Peak XV, and Alpesh Shah, MD & Senior Partner at BCG, to unpack the big questions. Explore: India's twin-engine startup model (tech + manufacturing) The next wave of global-scale innovation from India How Indian founders are disrupting the US and global markets Key challenges, policy shifts, and bold strategies shaping the future If you're interested in India's startup ecosystem, venture capital, or global expansion strategies, this is a must-watch conversation. Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more insights on India's journey to becoming a global powerhouse.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue