The Business of Startups: How India Plans to Lead Globally | Peak XV & BCG | India For The World

Updated: 03 Jul 2025, 10:42 AM IST

Is India truly poised to lead the global startup race? In this episode of India for the World—a leadership podcast by Mint and BCG—host Ranjani Raghavan dives deep with Rajan Anandan, Managing Director at Peak XV, and Alpesh Shah, MD & Senior Partner at BCG, to unpack the big questions. Explore: India's twin-engine startup model (tech + manufacturing) The next wave of global-scale innovation from India How Indian founders are disrupting the US and global markets Key challenges, policy shifts, and bold strategies shaping the future If you're interested in India's startup ecosystem, venture capital, or global expansion strategies, this is a must-watch conversation.