The case for AI beyond profits - Curtain Raiser: Mint Tech4Good Awards 2026

Can AI really do good, and can we prove it? On this All About AI curtain raiser for the Tech4Good Awards on 13th November, Abhishek Singh, Associate Editor, Mint talks to leaders from Salesforce, Foundation for Excellence and Udyam Learning Foundation. They cover AI’s measurable impact on education and agriculture, hard lessons from the field, why data quality matters, and why trust is the real test.