Business News/ Videos / The Clash Of Humans & AI Is Here; The Alt View Feat. IMT Ghaziabad

Updated: 16 Feb 2024, 04:21 PM IST Abhinav Trivedi

Neuralink is already here. So are driverless cars, and so is ChatGpt. Should future generations be scared of Artificial Intelligence? Will AI take over human jobs and humanity in any capacity? Can humans and machines co-exist? What if a robot replaces you in your personal lives? Mint's The Alt View goes to @imtghaziabad523 and asks the students about these questions. What do they feel about this emerging new form of technology and as always lets make this personal. Expert View @mastercardindia AI Garage Tune in. #artificialintelligence #ai #machines #robots #jobs #humanity #westworld #elonmusk #neuralink #openai #samaltman #meta #microsoft #satyanadella #students #employment #future #machinevshumans #aivshumans #chatgpt #abhinavtrivedi #altview #mintthealtview #microsoft #alexa #amazon #markzuckerberg #facebook #jeffbezos #alphabet #google #larrypage #tesla #jio #reliance #nvidia #mastercard #aigarage #sora #openai