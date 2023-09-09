The Cost Of G20 Presidency | How Much Was Spent On Delhi’s Makeover, Security Arrangements?

Updated: 09 Sep 2023, 05:25 PM IST

According to the budget for 2023-24, the government had allocated ₹990 crore for G20 presidency. The finance minister had said during the budget that the presidency gave India a unique opportunity to strengthen its role in the world economic order. While the budget for direct expenses related to the presidency has been presented, the government has also spent money on the preparation of New Delhi for the grand summit. Over ₹4,100 crore was spent on Delhi in the lead-up to the G20 summit, according to a document posted by Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on X.