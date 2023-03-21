The Evolving Electric Vehicle Landscape in India | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 07:52 PM IST

This video highlights the importance of EV in the Indian landscape. In addition to the environmental benefits, the Indian government is actively promoting the adoption of EVs through a range of incentives and policies. This includes subsidies, tax exemptions, and the creation of charging infrastructure. The adoption of EVs is also creating new business opportunities and driving innovation in the automotive industry.