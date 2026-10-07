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The facelift: How L’Oréal plans to reclaim India

Facing growth pangs, French beauty giant L’Oréal is unleashing its global portfolio while buying local brands to woo wealthy shoppers

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Published7 Oct 2026, 09:26 AM IST
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The facelift: How L’Oréal plans to reclaim India
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