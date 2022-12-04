The future of consumer business in India is digital

[PARTNERED]
The latest episode of Mint and SAP pre... more[PARTNERED]
The latest episode of Mint and SAP presents Industry Knowledge Exchange Summit, with a focus on CPG and Retail, brought together a cross section of experts to discuss the rise of e-commerce value of customer centricity in an omnichannel business environment that is emerging after the pandemic, and how enterprises in the retail space can drive growth in a responsible and sustainable manner.
