Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Videos / The future of consumer business in India is digital

The future of consumer business in India is digital

Updated: 04 Dec 2022, 11:45 PM IST Livemint

[PARTNERED] The latest episode of Mint and SAP presents Industry Knowledge Exchange Summit, with a focus on CPG and Retail, brought together a cross section of experts to discuss the rise of e-commerce value of customer centricity in an omnichannel business environment that is emerging after the pandemic, and how enterprises in the retail space can drive growth in a responsible and sustainable manner. Subscribe Now For Latest Updates- https://tinyurl.com/lbw8nze