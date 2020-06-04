The Future of Dealmaking : Decoding drivers for corporate restructuring

In the second dispatch of Livemint's special series "Future of Dealmaking", in partnership with Khaitan & Co., we go deep into the drivers for corporate restructuring. In a free wheeling conversation with partners at the firm, we reflect on the three years of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code- if it has been a success, whether it has led to maximization and time bound recoveries, the reforms needed for cross-border insolvency and so on. We also discuss the new modes of acquisition which can be used for both solvent and insolvent restructurings. Watch the video to know more.
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.