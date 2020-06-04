The Future of Dealmaking : Decoding drivers for corporate restructuring

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In the second dispatch of Livemint's special series "Future of Dealmaking", in partnership with Khaitan & Co., we go deep into the drivers for corporate restructuring. In a free wheeling conversation with partners at the firm, we reflect on the three years of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code- if it has been a success, whether it has led to maximization and time bound recoveries, the reforms needed for cross-border insolvency and so on. We also discuss the new modes of acquisition which can be used for both solvent and insolvent restructurings. Watch the video to know more.