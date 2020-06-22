Subscribe
The Future of Dealmaking : Decoding drivers for corporate restructuring

Updated: 22 Jun 2020, 05:34 PM IST Livemint

In the second dispatch of Livemint's special series 'Future of Dealmaking', in partnership with Khaitan & Co., we go deep into the drivers for corporate restructuring. In a free wheeling conversation with partners at the firm, we reflect on the three years of IBC- if it has been a success, whether it has led to maximization and time bound recoveries, the reforms needed for cross-border insolvency and so on. Watch the video to know more.