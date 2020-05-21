Subscribe
The Future Of: How real is India's digital education reach?

Updated: 21 May 2020, 05:22 PM IST

In the last 4-6 weeks, not only private schools but also central and several state governments have been forced to rise up to the challenge and come up with multi-modal remote learning strategies involving TV, Radio as well as digital mediums like curated YouTube playlists sent over Whatsapp. How are these digital strategies actually faring in the field? How real is India’s digital reach and penetration? In the latest dispatch, BCG's Seema Bansal decodes the future of education.