The Growth in India’s Highway Infrastructure | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 04:38 PM IST

In this video, we delve into India's remarkable gr... moreIn this video, we delve into India's remarkable growth in National Highways and its impact on the country's economy. Over the past 9 years, around 50,000 kilometers of new highways have been constructed, fostering connectivity and stimulating economic development. The Gati Shakti Mission aims to streamline freight movement and reduce logistical costs, driving India's integration into global value chains. We explore the significance of efficient transportation networks for India's competitiveness and highlight the importance of ongoing maintenance and quality improvement. This infrastructure upgrade aims to boost connectivity, stimulate economic growth, and enhance India's global competitiveness.