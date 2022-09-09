The Hidden Truth About NFTs | FinNext

Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 11:01 PM IST

NFT’s are are powered by blockchain and most often... moreNFT’s are are powered by blockchain and most often, are Ethereum based. Did you know that the energy consumed by Ethereum every year is the same as that of Nigeria’s annual energy consumption? This makes us wonder how much is the NFTs impact on the environment? Let’s try and find answers here