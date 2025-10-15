English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 15 2025 10:14:55
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 394.75 -0.19%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 250.60 0.85%
  1. Hdfc Bank share price
  2. 978.55 0.15%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 171.95 0.91%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 882.05 0.59%
Business News/ Videos / The Lazy ‘Ironman’: Dhaval Ajmera Of Ajmera Realty On Fitness, Business, and Life

The Lazy ‘Ironman’: Dhaval Ajmera Of Ajmera Realty On Fitness, Business, and Life

Updated: 15 Oct 2025, 10:14 am IST Abhishek Singh

In this episode of Rollin’ With The Boss, real estate leader Dhaval Ajmera shares his journey from being a self-proclaimed lazy 20-something to completing multiple Ironman triathlons. He opens up about discipline, endurance training, balancing business with passion, and how fitness reshaped his mindset, family life, and success in India’s competitive real estate industry. On the show Dhaval also shares expert insights on the perennial question of buying versus renting a home, explores why Mumbai’s real estate market remains robust, and provides exclusive details on Ajmera Group’s landmark Wadala land parcel. Whether investing, considering a first family home, or simply passionate about real estate or fitness, this interview delivers essential perspectives for informed decisions.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue