The Lazy ‘Ironman’: Dhaval Ajmera Of Ajmera Realty On Fitness, Business, and Life

Updated: 15 Oct 2025, 10:14 am IST

In this episode of Rollin’ With The Boss, real estate leader Dhaval Ajmera shares his journey from being a self-proclaimed lazy 20-something to completing multiple Ironman triathlons. He opens up about discipline, endurance training, balancing business with passion, and how fitness reshaped his mindset, family life, and success in India’s competitive real estate industry. On the show Dhaval also shares expert insights on the perennial question of buying versus renting a home, explores why Mumbai’s real estate market remains robust, and provides exclusive details on Ajmera Group’s landmark Wadala land parcel. Whether investing, considering a first family home, or simply passionate about real estate or fitness, this interview delivers essential perspectives for informed decisions.