The Mall Crisis Of Delhi-NCR: Why Are So Many Lucrative Malls Going Out Of Business; Falling Silent

Almost 65% of the malls in Delhi-NCR are turning into ghost malls, as per various surveys and reports. What that means is that more than 40% of their capacity is going empty. Why is this happening especially in the NCR geography? Abhinav Trivedi, Deputy Editor, MINT deeps dive into the issue and tries to understand what's plaguing majority of the malls in the Delhi-NCR region and how consumers tastes are evolving as far as shopping is concerened. #delhi #delhincr #mall #dlf #realestate #property #investment #roads #highways #shopping #shoppingcomplex #highstreet #fashion #lifestyle #abhinavtrivedi #realty #house #mallsinindia #delhimetro #delhipolice #delhicapitals #ncrbiker #delhinews