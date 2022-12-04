The Most Expensive NFTs Ever Sold! | FinNext

Updated: 04 Dec 2022, 11:49 PM IST

Many artists have created NFTs but only a few have... moreMany artists have created NFTs but only a few have really brought in the big bucks. Let’s have a look at 3 of the most expensive NFTs that have ever sold. #nfts #finance #cryptocurrency #mint Subscribe Now For Latest Updates- https://tinyurl.com/lbw8nze