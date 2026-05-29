The Rise Of Agentic AI: Salesforce’s Vala Afshar On Jobs & Digital Labour | Mint Techcetra

Artificial Intelligence is evolving faster than ever — and Agentic AI could completely redefine how businesses operate, how people work, and even whether traditional degrees remain relevant. In this special Techcetra episode in partnership with Salesforce, Mint’s Abhishek Singh speaks with Vala Afshar, Chief Digital Evangelist at Salesforce, about the rise of AI agents, digital labour, autonomous businesses, and the future of jobs in the AI era. From generative AI to agentic AI, this conversation explores: • Will AI replace jobs or create new ones? • Why universities must adapt faster • The rise of digital labour and AI teammates • How Salesforce is deploying AI agents at scale • Why businesses need an “AI-first” strategy • The future of autonomous vehicles, robotics & physical AI • AI hallucinations, trust layers & enterprise safeguards • Why optimism matters in the AI revolution Vala Afshar also explains how Agentic AI differs from Generative AI, why reskilling will define the next decade, and why companies that fail to adopt AI risk being left behind. Featuring insights on Salesforce Agentforce, AI transformation, workforce disruption, autonomous systems, digital twins, robotics, and the next wave of enterprise AI innovation.