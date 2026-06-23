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The Surprising Reason Why 90% of Indian Investors Aren't Trading

India's stock market continues to attract new investors, with the NSE investor base crossing 131 million in May 2026. However, active trading participation is declining, especially in the cash market and futures & options (F&O) segment. Why are millions opening Demat accounts but fewer investors actively trading? In this video, we break down the latest NSE data, the impact of SEBI's F&O regulations, slowing IPO activity, market volatility, foreign investor selling, and what it means for retail investors and the Indian stock market outlook.

Livemint
Published23 Jun 2026, 05:22 PM IST
The Surprising Reason Why 90% of Indian Investors Aren't Trading
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