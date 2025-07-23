The Troubling Reality Of The Mumbai Train Blast Verdict: Justice Is STILL Not Done..

Updated: 23 Jul 2025, 02:42 PM IST

On July 11, there were a series of seven well coordinated bomb blasts in the first class compartments of Mumbai's local trains, as they were pulling to key stations. The 7 explosions took place between 6.23pm and 6.28 pm-6 minutes, thus targeting the rush hour in the city, and also injuring 817 people, many of them on the crowded platforms. Mumbai's police and the Anti terror Squad arrested 13 men and alleged that they were part of a SIMI and Lashkar plot to shake up India's financial capital. But, Bombay High Court on Monday held that the 12 men who were accused of the crime, spent 19 years in jail for nothing. They said that the confessions, the evidence and the witnesses were all fudged and didn't follow the proper procedure. Sunetra Choudhury shows you how this case has been a travesty of justice.