English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 29 2025 15:54:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 185.15 1.81%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,248.15 0.20%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 939.80 1.03%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,504.05 1.14%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 411.60 0.00%
Business News/ Videos / The 'TRUTH' About Grokipedia: Musk’s Wikipedia Rival Faces Accusations of Right-wing Bias

The 'TRUTH' About Grokipedia: Musk’s Wikipedia Rival Faces Accusations of Right-wing Bias

Updated: 30 Oct 2025, 12:11 am IST Livemint

Elon Musk’s new platform Grokipedia has quickly become a hotspot in America’s debate over bias and truth. Released as a rival to Wikipedia, it has drawn fervent praise from right-wing users who claim it delivers fact-based information. At the same time, critics argue the site replicates bias in reverse, pointing to disparities in how contentious topics are framed. The launch raises deeper questions about whether simply creating an alternative ends the polarization around information, or simply shifts it. Watch full report

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue