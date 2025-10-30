Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / The 'TRUTH' About Grokipedia: Musk’s Wikipedia Rival Faces Accusations of Right-wing Bias

The 'TRUTH' About Grokipedia: Musk’s Wikipedia Rival Faces Accusations of Right-wing Bias

Updated: 30 Oct 2025, 12:11 am IST Livemint

Elon Musk’s new platform Grokipedia has quickly become a hotspot in America’s debate over bias and truth. Released as a rival to Wikipedia, it has drawn fervent praise from right-wing users who claim it delivers fact-based information. At the same time, critics argue the site replicates bias in reverse, pointing to disparities in how contentious topics are framed. The launch raises deeper questions about whether simply creating an alternative ends the polarization around information, or simply shifts it. Watch full report