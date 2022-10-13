Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
The Ukraine War has changed completely

The Ukraine War has changed completely

Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 01:47 AM IST Livemint

The Ukraine war has turned to total war. After the bombing of Russia’s Kerch Bridge in Crimea, Vladimir Putin has blamed Ukraine and launched missile strikes on Ukrainian cities like Kyiv. Dozens of civilians have been killed and the war seems to have turned completely. Mint’s Shashank Mattoo breaks down the latest development in the war. Mattoo looks at the significance of the Kerch bridge, its value to Russia in Crimea and its personal connection to Vladimir Putin. He also breaks down the tactical and strategic significance of the bombing for Russia, Ukraine and the ongoing war.