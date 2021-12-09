OPEN APP
The Unwavering Rise of Family Offices

Updated: 09 Dec 2021
  • The Nykaa IPO has put a major spotlight on Family Offices in recent times. Over the last five years, Family Offices in the South Asian nation have been warming up to the idea of investing in the venture market as the country’s startup ecosystem grew rapidly.In this brand new episode of Mint's Startup Diaries, catch these industry experts exploring this phenomenon of Family Offices even more, what the change in attitude towards investing in startups and what's at stake for Family Offices
 

