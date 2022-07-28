The world needs Monkeypox Vaccine; Is India ready? Explained

Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 12:48 PM IST

A big shortage of vaccines may just prevent the wo... moreA big shortage of vaccines may just prevent the world from controlling monkeypox early. And social distancing and masks may easily be our main weapon against monekypox as well. Indeed, the lessons from the Covid crisis will help contain monkeypox, which has already been labelled a public-health emergency by the WHO. For the moment, monkeypox has blown up into a global crisis. Already, the world has reported more than 16,000 cases across 75 countries. So far, it has spread among gays and bisexuals but it's another viral illness that can spread through close people-to-people contact. And that's the worry. India too has reported a few cases and can't be complacent. We'll tell you how the world plans to fight monkeypox.