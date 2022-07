The world needs Monkeypox Vaccine; Is India ready? I Explained

Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 01:26 PM IST

A big shortage of vaccines may just prevent the world from controlling monkeypox early. For the moment, monkeypox has blown up into a global crisis. Already, the world has reported more than 16,000 cases across 75 countries. India too has reported a few cases and can't be complacent. We'll tell you how the world plans to fight monkeypox.