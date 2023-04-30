Hello User
The WPL Leveraging Untapped Potential | Mint Explains

Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 12:12 PM IST Team Mint

The video shows how the Women's Premier League is dominating the world of cricket. It is India's first franchise cricket league for women, with high fees for players and an impressive start. Opening batter Smriti Mandhana has emerged as the most expensive pick, earning a 3.4 crore bid from Royal Challengers Bangalore, teenage opener Shafali Verma will play alongside Rodrigues for the Delhi Capitals for 2 crore, while national captain Harmanpreet Kaur will turn out for Mumbai Indians for 1.8 crore. Although the franchises may not become profitable soon, the WPL has the potential to expand its audience base, build a strong business profile, and deliver significant value to the sports ecosystem. It is soon expected to become the largest women's sporting property in the world.

