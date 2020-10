Theatres granted reopening permits, ‘Khaali Peeli’ disappoints

Updated: 06 Oct 2020, 08:55 AM IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed movie theatres to reopen with 50% capacity from 15 October in areas that fall outside containment zones. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment