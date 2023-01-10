Theatres hope for box office upswing in new year

Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 12:48 PM IST

After a forgettable 2022 that brought barely half ... moreAfter a forgettable 2022 that brought barely half the revenues of pre-pandemic years, the Hindi film industry is placing hopes on the first quarter of the New Year. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.