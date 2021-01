There is a cartel in the cement and steel industry: Nitin Gadkari

Updated: 10 Jan 2021, 12:26 PM IST

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterpr... moreUnion Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari lashed out at the Cement and Steel industry and said they are exploiting the present situation in the real estate market. Watch the full video for more.