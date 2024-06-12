Hello User
Business News/ Videos / These Indian Winemakers Are Shining Bright Abroad | Luxury Lounge

These Indian Winemakers Are Shining Bright Abroad | Luxury Lounge

Updated: 12 Jun 2024, 04:50 PM IST Livemint

Rajat Parashar or Raj Parr is among the world’s best sommeliers and the man behind some of America’s best domestic wines. This Punjabi raised in Kolkata has become an American wine industry icon. Parr co-owns wine labels such as Sandhi, Domaine de la Cote and Evening Land. The wineries he is associated with make over 100,000 bottles of wine annually. BUT - it's not just him. Here's the story of 3 winemakers originally from India, who're making their mark in the global wine industry. Watch!

