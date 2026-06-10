Third Wave Of US Airstrikes On Iran Begins! Explosions Rock Iran Amid Escalating Conflict | Watch

Explosions have reportedly rocked multiple locations in Iran as reports emerge of a third wave of U.S. airstrikes. An Axios reporter claimed that a new phase of American strikes had begun, while Iranian media cited by Iran International reported consecutive explosions in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas and the nearby city of Sirik. The developments come amid escalating tensions following reports of the loss of a U.S. Apache helicopter and MQ-9 Reaper drone within 24 hours. As both sides exchange claims and counterclaims, the situation continues to evolve rapidly across the region.