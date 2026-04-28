Third Wave, Starbucks, Barista Are Reinventing The Indian Café: Here's What's Changing

Indian café chains are ditching the traditional “coffee + muffin” model and evolving into full-stack lifestyle destinations.Third Wave Coffee just launched Third Rush — a dessert-focused sub-brand targeting late-evening socialising and higher spends. Barista Coffee is rolling out diner-style outlets with burgers and pastas, while Tata Starbucks is expanding immersive Reserve stores. Newer player Abcoffee is even taking the café experience into weddings, fitness communities, and events. This shift is not just ambition — it’s survival. Tata Starbucks’ losses widened 65% to ₹135.7 crore, Third Wave posted ₹94 crore loss, and Blue Tokai remains in the red despite revenue growth. With coffee now a daily habit rather than an occasional treat, chains are betting on food, experience, and higher ticket sizes to turn profitable. Is your favourite café also changing? What do you think about this evolution? Drop your thoughts in the comments.