'This Is The Year To Build Your Portfolio': Old Bridge Founder Reveals Sectors He's Bullish On

In this podcast, we speak with the founder & CIO of Old Bridge Capital Management, Kenneth Andrade, who spells out the exact impact of the war and other geo-economic tensions on India's stock market. Cautioning investors that they should not expect above low-teen returns even in the long run for now, Andrade spells out the sectors he's bullish on. He also explains why he's wary of the IT pack right now. Watch.
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