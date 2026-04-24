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'This Is The Year To Build Your Portfolio': Old Bridge Founder Reveals Sectors He's Bullish On

In this podcast, we speak with the founder & CIO of Old Bridge Capital Management, Kenneth Andrade, who spells out the exact impact of the war and other geo-economic tensions on India's stock market. Cautioning investors that they should not expect above low-teen returns even in the long run for now, Andrade spells out the sectors he's bullish on. He also explains why he's wary of the IT pack right now. Watch.

Dipti Sharma, Sana Marwaha
Published24 Apr 2026, 03:16 PM IST
'This Is The Year To Build Your Portfolio': Kenneth Andrade Reveals Key Bets
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Dipti Sharma

Dipti has spent nearly a decade happily knee-deep in the fast-moving, occasionally nerve-wracking, and always fascinating world of stock markets, trac...Read More

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