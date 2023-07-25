This Is Why Maruti Suzuki Is Recalling 87,599 Eeco & S-Presso | Watch

Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 05:24 PM IST

Did you buy a Maruti Suzuki S-Presso or Eeco recen... moreDid you buy a Maruti Suzuki S-Presso or Eeco recently? Chances are you might have heard from the company already. Maruti wants to recall 87, 599 Spresson and Eeco cars. And if you are wondering why because you don’t find anything wrong with it so far, then you should know that the company thinks there’s a problem with these cars, a serious problem. Watch the full video to find out.