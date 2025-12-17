Japanese Woman Marries AI Chatbot in Bizarre Ceremony! 32-year-old Yurina Noguchi weds Klaus - her custom ChatGPT creation—after it advised dumping ex-fiancé. From casual chat to deep affection, AI proposed; wedding featured AR glasses, phone groom & AI-generated vows. Not legal, but echoes Japan's virtual idol craze - like 2018 Hatsune Miku marriage. Monthly character weddings now common. Surveys: Chatbots top confidants; 20%+ teen girls feel fictoromantic. Love or loneliness? Yurina calls it support, not substitute.
