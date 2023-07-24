This Mistake DESTROYED Byju's! | Mint Explains | Mint

24 Jul 2023

In this episode of Mint Explains, witness the captivating journey of Byju's - India's ed-tech giant that promised to revolutionize learning. From humble beginnings to global recognition, join us as we explore the factors that led to their meteoric rise and the devastating downfall. With endorsements from superstars and a sky-high valuation, Byju's seemed unstoppable, but allegations of financial mismanagement and aggressive marketing took their toll. Now, as they plan to launch an IPO, can Byju's redeem itself and regain investor trust? Discover the crucial lessons learned and the potential for a brighter future in the fiercely competitive world of ed-tech. Don't forget to like, share, and subscribe to Mint for more engaging content!