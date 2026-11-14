Thousands Of NVIDIA Employees Demand Jensen Huang's Return: Can This Change The Board's Decision?

Jensen Huang may have stepped down as Nvidia's CEO, but inside the company, employees are already asking for him to come back. According to a report by Wired, around 1,600 comments reportedly flooded Nvidia's internal suggestion box, even before Huang's exit. Several employees urged the board to find a way to bring him back. One anonymous employee wrote, 'If you believe in the mission, bring back THE boss.' Can employee pressure actually bring Huang back? Watch!
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.