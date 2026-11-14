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Thousands Of NVIDIA Employees Demand Jensen Huang's Return: Can This Change The Board's Decision?

Jensen Huang may have stepped down as Nvidia's CEO, but inside the company, employees are already asking for him to come back. According to a report by Wired, around 1,600 comments reportedly flooded Nvidia's internal suggestion box, even before Huang's exit. Several employees urged the board to find a way to bring him back. One anonymous employee wrote, 'If you believe in the mission, bring back THE boss.' Can employee pressure actually bring Huang back? Watch!

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Published14 Nov 2026, 03:34 PM IST
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Thousands Of NVIDIA Employees Demand Jensen Huang's Return
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