TikTok ban averted! U.S. and China reach framework deal for American ownership of the app! Trump’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the agreement after Madrid trade talks, with Trump and Xi Jinping set to finalize it Friday. Facing a September 17 deadline from Biden’s 2024 law, ByteDance will sell to a U.S. buyer like Elon Musk or Larry Ellison.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.