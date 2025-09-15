English
Business News/ Videos / TikTok Ban Drama Explodes: Scott Bessant Announces Trump’s Framework Deal With China Before Deadline

TikTok Ban Drama Explodes: Scott Bessant Announces Trump’s Framework Deal With China Before Deadline

Updated: 15 Sept 2025, 11:06 pm IST Livemint

TikTok ban averted! U.S. and China reach framework deal for American ownership of the app! Trump’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the agreement after Madrid trade talks, with Trump and Xi Jinping set to finalize it Friday. Facing a September 17 deadline from Biden’s 2024 law, ByteDance will sell to a U.S. buyer like Elon Musk or Larry Ellison.

 
