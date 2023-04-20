Tim Cook inaugurates Apple's flagship store in Delhi | Watch

Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 11:43 AM IST

Apple is gearing up to open its second store in India just two days after unveiling its first official store in Mumbai’s BKC. On April 20, the 'Apple Saket' store in New Delhi's Select Citywalk Mall will be open for Apple customers. Like the store in Mumbai, Apple’s store in Saket will be carbon neutral and run entirely on renewable energy. Located in South Delhi’s popular shoppping destination, the Select City Walk mall, the apple store will have more than 70 highly qualified retail team members who come from 18 different states and can speak more than 15 different languages fluently to help customers make buying decisions.