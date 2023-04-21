Tim Cook wants to double down on India; Seeks gov’t help to ‘Make in India’

Apple Inc. wants to double the number of jobs it has created in India so far. Adding at least as many more as the 100,000 since it started expanding its manufacturing footprint in India.Tim Cook, met with senior government representatives on Wednesday to discuss the company's commercial plans in India. According to reports, Cook sought government's assistance in creating supplier and component ecosystems, training for the workforce, and predictable legislation.