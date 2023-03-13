To avoid a bank-run, Biden assures SVB depositors ‘your money is safe’

Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 10:46 PM IST

Banks in the US are falling. And are falling fast.... moreBanks in the US are falling. And are falling fast. If Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse - the second largest bank failure in US history made the global headlines on Friday, US regulators decided to shut down Signature Bank on Sunday - the third largest bank failure in US history